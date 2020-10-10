WEBSTER, Peter MacLean Born in Junghsien, China in 1943, to missionary parents Roy and Grace, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease. He served his maker faithfully as a physician first in the Congo and then for 38 years at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre as a Respirologist. His patients remember his exceptional care. His colleagues honour his principled stand for the Right to Life. A faithful and loving Christian father, he is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy, three daughters, Elizabeth (Jeff), Miriam (Maged) and Nora and two grandchildren Margaret and James. A private family service was held on Friday. For more details and a place to share tributes with the family, please visit www.ogdenfuneralhome.com