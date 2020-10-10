1/
Peter MacLean WEBSTER
WEBSTER, Peter MacLean Born in Junghsien, China in 1943, to missionary parents Roy and Grace, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease. He served his maker faithfully as a physician first in the Congo and then for 38 years at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre as a Respirologist. His patients remember his exceptional care. His colleagues honour his principled stand for the Right to Life. A faithful and loving Christian father, he is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy, three daughters, Elizabeth (Jeff), Miriam (Maged) and Nora and two grandchildren Margaret and James. A private family service was held on Friday. For more details and a place to share tributes with the family, please visit www.ogdenfuneralhome.com


Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ogden Funeral Home
4164 Sheppard Avenue East
Scarborough, ON M1S 1T3
(416) 293-5211
