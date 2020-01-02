|
WOOD, PETER MALCOLM April 25, 1929 - December 22, 2019 Peter peacefully passed away at Sunnybrook. Beloved husband of Phyllis, survived by siblings Beryl, Avril, Anthony, Ian (Doreen) and Christine. Loving dad of Philip, Trish (Kevin Lyle), grandchildren, Leanne (Manny), Brett (Crystal), Joel, Shawn, Adam (Sarah), MJ and Emily, great-grandchildren Jordana, Matthew, Marshall and Sienna. Born in Croydon, he graduated as a Mechanical Engineer from The Royal Aircraft Establishment. He enjoyed a 39 year career as a Professional Engineer. His most satisfying project was the Wellesley Hospital. Peter was happy to play and read books to his grandchildren. Peter was a gentleman, my friend, always there for us and we are going to miss him. Special thanks to all of the doctors and nurses who gave caring and dignified care at this time. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Road, Toronto, on January 4, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 2, 2020