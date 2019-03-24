MARKOVSKI, Peter July 11, 1925 - March 21, 2019 Our dad Peter, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family, at Markham-Stouffville Hospital at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife Lena and sons Nick and Sam and 3 grandchildren Peter, James and Leslie (Jim Kalogiros) and great-grandchildren Billy and Amersa and by his sister Menka Shappardanis and many nieces and nephews. He was a wonderful father and husband . . . loving and decent. He lived a long and fulfilling life and will be missed by all who knew him and loved him. Friends will be received by the family on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Ogden Funeral Home, 4164 Sheppard Avenue East, Agincourt (east of Kennedy Road). Funeral Service to be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Ogden Chapel. Interment to follow at Pine Hills Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 24, 2019