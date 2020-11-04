ALLEN, PETER MARSH It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Allen, by natural causes, on Monday, October 26, 2020, at the age of 96. Born in the UK, Peter attended Merchant Taylors' School and university at Imperial College London. He enlisted in the British Army at 18, served in India and Burma, making Captain at 21. He kept illustrated diaries of his experiences that he used for his memoires in later life. Peter immigrated to Canada after the war and married his British fiancée, Celia. He was an Engineer by training but made a career in HR. His first job was with Ontario Hydro building dams but he was seconded into management. He was a founding member of the Human Resources Professionals Association of Ontario. He worked for several power companies, the federal government and his final work years as an independent consultant, managing a number of union negotiations. He enjoyed lecturing at University of Waterloo using his published approach to management. Peter loved being on the stage; musicals his favourite. He participated in the annual plays at the Oakville Club. He played piano and drums, and especially enjoyed Big Band Jazz. He also enjoyed boating - both power and sailing. He and Celia were members of the Canadian Power Squadron where he ran courses on navigation in Canada and the US. Both Peter and Celia got their pilot's licence for single-engine planes. They loved travelling and Peter had a prodigious memory for places and events. Peter had a zest for life and was the life of the party. He had a great sense of humour, and always had a story and a joke to tell, up to his final days. He was larger-than-life and had a major presence in the lives of the whole extended family. His 7 grandchildren called him Poppy and his 13 great-grandchildren called him Super Poppy. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Celia of 73 years and their four children: Richard (Wendy), Gillian, Leslay Robin (Gordon) and Wendy (Dan). His final wish to donate his body to the University of Toronto, Science Department, was fulfilled. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favourite charity. Dad, 'May the 4th be with you'



