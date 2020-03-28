|
McLELLAND, PETER May 15, 1954 – March 20, 2020 It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Peter Joseph McLelland. He will be missed by his wife, Lauryn (née Dushenko); daughter, Kaleigh (John Philp); son, Sean (Claudiane Boyer), and two grandsons, Ashton and Zachary; his two brothers Jonathan (Maria) and Andrew (Mei-Chuan) and his extended family; and many friends. He ended his life surrounded by family. He was predeceased by his parents, Audrey and Joseph, and sister, Margaret. Raised in Montreal, Peter received his BA (McGill) and MA (University of Toronto). He worked for Sun Life Insurance for over 38 years. He and Lauryn raised their family in Oakville, ON, and moved to Boisbriand, QC, in 2018. His loyalty, sense of humour, and loving nature will be remembered by his family and friends. A celebration of Peter's life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of the Oncology and Palliative Care units of the McGill University Health Network for their care and dedication. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or the Cedars Cancer Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020