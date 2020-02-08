|
|
MIKAS, PETER May 13, 1933 - January 29, 2020, Passed away peacefully, at the age of 86, at 4:35 a.m., on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, after a brief stay at Baycrest Hospital. Peter is survived by his loving wife, Antonia (nee Pichler). He will be greatly missed by his daughters, Jane and Diana; and his grandchildren, Amanda, Nikola, Petar and Stefan; granddaughter-in-law Erin and great-grandson, James. Peter was born in Vinkovci, Croatia. At the age of 15, he became the Bantam Boxing Champion of Croatia. After discovering this, his older brother Mirko immediately pulled him out and put him in a band to keep him occupied. This started a lifelong love of jazz music and playing the trumpet. When Peter came to Canada in 1957, he went back to school to become an Electrical Engineer while continuing to play in a band throughout downtown Toronto, including playing at the iconic El Mocambo. Peter continued to work at his own company, Mikas Electric, until the age of 80. Cremation was entrusted to The Cremation Care Centre. A private family vigil has already taken place.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020