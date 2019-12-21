DR. PETER MOORE

Obituary

MOORE, MD, FRCPC, DR. PETER 1934 - 2019 After practising psychiatry in Toronto for 45 years, Peter enjoyed a happy retirement in Collingwood. He leaves his husband and dearest friend, Jeffrey Pratt, and his much loved children Jennifer, Douglas, Hilary, Gregory, Justin, Polly (David Wilcox), and granddaughter Josie Allen Wilcox. A celebration of life will be held at the Blue Mountain Golf & Country Club, 706 Tenth Line, Collingwood on January 20, 2020 from 1-3 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Fawcett Funeral Home – Collingwood.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 21, 2019
