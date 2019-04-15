Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REV. PETER OLEV TAMMEARU. View Sign



TAMMEARU, REV. PETER OLEV Died on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 62 years old and in his 11th year of the priesthood. Son of Voldemar (Walter) and Vera Tammearu, Peter was born in Toronto and flourished as a musician in his early years, while writing a restaurant review column for the Toronto Star. He did his music degrees at Florida State and Southern Methodist Universities, earning a Doctorate in Composition, and specializing in Music Theory and Early Music. Returning to Toronto, he taught at the Royal Conservatory of Music, and earned a mention in the "Estonian Composers in Canada" entry in The Encyclopedia of Music in Canada. He was drawn to the deep spirituality of Madonna House in Combermere, Ontario, and began to discern a vocation to the Roman Catholic priesthood. He attended St. Augustine's Seminary in Scarborough, and was ordained a priest in Toronto on October 25, 2008 by Thomas Cardinal Collins. Father Tammearu was Associate Pastor at St. Marguerite d'Youville Parish, Brampton and St. Justin Martyr Parish, Unionville. He was Pastor of St. Patrick's Parish, Phelpston and Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Scarborough. He was also Rector of St. Michael's Choir School, Toronto. Funeral rites at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 131 Birchmount Road, Scarborough. Visitation: Tuesday, April 16th, 2 to 9 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, April 17th at 11 a.m. Interment follows at Queen of Clergy Cemetery, St. Augustine's Seminary. Memorial donations may be made to any of the charities of the Archdiocese of Toronto ( archtoronto.org ). Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close