TAMMEARU, REV. PETER OLEV Died on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 62 years old and in his 11th year of the priesthood. Son of Voldemar (Walter) and Vera Tammearu, Peter was born in Toronto and flourished as a musician in his early years, while writing a restaurant review column for the Toronto Star. He did his music degrees at Florida State and Southern Methodist Universities, earning a Doctorate in Composition, and specializing in Music Theory and Early Music. Returning to Toronto, he taught at the Royal Conservatory of Music, and earned a mention in the "Estonian Composers in Canada" entry in The Encyclopedia of Music in Canada. He was drawn to the deep spirituality of Madonna House in Combermere, Ontario, and began to discern a vocation to the Roman Catholic priesthood. He attended St. Augustine's Seminary in Scarborough, and was ordained a priest in Toronto on October 25, 2008 by Thomas Cardinal Collins. Father Tammearu was Associate Pastor at St. Marguerite d'Youville Parish, Brampton and St. Justin Martyr Parish, Unionville. He was Pastor of St. Patrick's Parish, Phelpston and Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, Scarborough. He was also Rector of St. Michael's Choir School, Toronto. Funeral rites at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 131 Birchmount Road, Scarborough. Visitation: Tuesday, April 16th, 2 to 9 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, April 17th at 11 a.m. Interment follows at Queen of Clergy Cemetery, St. Augustine's Seminary. Memorial donations may be made to any of the charities of the Archdiocese of Toronto (archtoronto.org).
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 15, 2019