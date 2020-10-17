MEZEY, PETER OTTO October 28, 1939 - October 12, 2020 Peter passed away after a stroke complicated his existing medical conditions. Uncle Peter will be sadly missed by his sister Kathy Willerding, nephews Andrew (Patricia) and Michael, his grandniece Katrina, grandnephew David and his many cousins in Europe and America. Peter was born in Budapest, Hungary during one of the most tumultuous times in Europe. His parents Elek (Lindi) and Maria (Mici) made many sacrifices to ensure that Peter and Kathy were protected and safe. By 1956 they had enough of communism, made a harrowing escape to Austria, and were grateful to be accepted into Canada. At 17, and not knowing any English, Peter's life was forever changed as he struggled to fit into his new life. Peter was involved with the United Hungarian Fund for over 40 years, made many friends who will miss him and even maintained a childhood friendship with Süli Istvan. Peter had an encyclopedic memory of both his own and of his family's experiences, a passion for classical music, good food, and loved to visit Hungary. Peter's funeral will be a private family graveside service on October 31 at York Cemetery.



