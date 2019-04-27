WATSON, PETER RANKIN Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Humber River Hospital, Toronto. Pete Watson in his 88th year, loved father of Sylvia Davidson and proud grandfather of Spencer Watson-Organ. Brother of Hilda (the late Joseph Knowles), Jean (Don) Van Natter, Esther Long (William Ball) and predeceased by his sister Kathleen (the late Gilbert) Baldwick and his brothers Stanley (the late Marguerite) Watson, Texas (the late Ethel) Watson and Malcolm (Shirley) Watson. Pete will be fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, relatives and his many friends. A Graveside Service will be held at 2 o'clock on Friday, May 3rd, at Dalston Cemetery, 1734 Penetanguishene Road. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019