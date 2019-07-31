ALKSNIS, Peter Raymond August 31, 1927 - July 29, 2019 Passed away peacefully in his 92nd year. Beloved father of Peter Alder (Fran Trayling), Becky (Gerhard Burchert) and Danny (Josie Genova). Predeceased by 2 wonderful wives, Joann Rome and Joan Capel. His memories are cherished by grandchildren Hilary (Mark Bonnar), Eric, Daniel, Paul, Natasha, Michael, Andrew, Anastasia and Christopher. He will always be loved and missed by sister Adele (Tony Jushka). Peter was predeceased by his brother Victor and fondly remembered by his sister-in-law Betty. His parents, Peter and Dominika, are part of his legacy. Peter's family would like to thank the staff at Sunnybrook Hospital for their kindness and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sunnybrook Foundation.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 31, 2019