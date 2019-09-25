Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER RICHARD de PAULSEN. View Sign Service Information Holy Cross Funeral Home 211 Langstaff Road East Thornhill , ON L3T 2C7 (905)-889-7467 Obituary

de PAULSEN, PETER RICHARD 1941 - 2019 Suddenly on Saturday, September 21, 2019, a loving husband, father and brother, passed away at home. Forever in the heart of his loving wife, Rosemary de Paulsen. A role model to aspire to be like for his children Erik, Richard and Kristine. He will always be remembered by his siblings June (Mike), Nigel (Linda), Marguerite (Bob), Bernard, Cecilia (Jeff) and Allan (Joanne). A lasting impression of his time with us will be left on all his extended family, friends and colleagues. Peter was a man of well-rounded talents, from outdoorsmanship, to culinary skills, to the arts and to technology. He always kept bettering himself and trying to pass this on to those around him. Sometimes stubborn, but always a "yes" man, he faced every challenge with vigor and a solution. Peter, an avid fisherman and hunter, had a love of the outdoors. Camping, canoeing, boating, if it was an outdoor activity, he had a passion for it. He passed this passion on to his children, family and friends, teaching survival and life skills. Peter will be forever loved and thanked for the impact he made on our lives. The family will receive friends at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Rd. E. (west of Bayview Ave.), from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019. A Mass of Christian burial will take place within the funeral home in the Chapel of St. Joseph on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Online condolences and directions may be found at

