DR. PETER STEPHEN ROCKMAN
On Monday, January 6, 2020, Peter passed away surrounded by family. We will remember him as a devoted husband to Mary for 39 years; a loving father and father-in-law to Cathy and Joel Dubrofsky, Mike Rockman and Garth Morris, Jenny Rockman and Codye Jolley; a proud grandfather to Abby and Cory; a dear brother to Laurie Rockman and Joseph Rockman; a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews and a devoted friend. Peter passionately served the dental community for over 50 years as both a family practitioner and locum dentist. He was an avid sports fan, especially tennis, hockey, and golf. He was generous of spirit and a selfless, thoughtful, compassionate man who always put his family first. Funeral service at Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West, Toronto (3 lights west of Dufferin) on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. For more information please visit the funeral home website at benjamins.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 8, 2020