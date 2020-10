Passed away at Trillium Mississauga Hospital, on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the age of 84. Husband of Eileen Rosemond, and father of sons David and Paul. Grandfather of Graham, Scott, and Lanna. Funeral Mass to be held at Nativity of Our Lord Church in Etobicoke. If desired, donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store