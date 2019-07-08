SIMPSON, Peter Roy The family of Peter Roy Simpson is saddened to announce his passing July 5, 2019, at Bridgepoint Hospital in Toronto. Peter was born March 30, 1928 in Yorkshire, England and was just 11 years old when his country was plunged into WWII. Peter signed up when he was old enough - fighting in Palestine after the war. Several years later on his way to Australia, he stopped in Canada and never left. Peter married, raised two children and worked in mortgage management for companies including Montreal Trust and Federal Trust. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Hilly Babb, daughter Joan (Tom), granddaughters Mary and Victoria and nieces and nephew Elizabeth, Mary, Susan and, in England, Anne, Susan and David. He was predeceased by his son, David, sister Margaret, brother Leonard, former wife Ruth and nephew James. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at the MOUNT PLEASANT FUNERAL CENTRE, 375 Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto (east gate entrance). Many thanks to Catherine for her kind and compassionate care and the staff of St. Elizabeth Health Care, LHIN personal support staff and Bridgepoint Hospital.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 8, 2019