Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memory Gardens Funeral Home & Cemetery
2723 Victoria Street N.
Kitchener, ON N0B 1M0
(519) 904-0400
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
First United Church
Waterloo, ON
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
First United Church
Waterloo, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter BLACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Russell BLACK CPA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Russell BLACK CPA Obituary
BLACK, CPA, Peter Russell 1938 - 2020 Passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020 at Innisfree House in Kitchener, Ontario. Devoted husband to Susan (nee Brown, deceased 2014), beloved father to Toby MacPhee (James), and Timothy Black (Lisa). Loving Papa to Claire, Rowan, Ben and Will, brother to Sylvia Carscadden (Terence) and Catherine Black, and companion to Marilyn Truemner. He bravely fought cancer for two years and was positive, upbeat and appreciative of his life, family, and friends right until the end. Services will be held at First United Church (Waterloo, ON) on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Visitation at 10 a.m., funeral at 11 a.m., followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the www.cancer.ca or Innisfree House Hospice lisaardandinnisfree.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -