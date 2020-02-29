|
|
BLACK, CPA, Peter Russell 1938 - 2020 Passed away peacefully on February 20, 2020 at Innisfree House in Kitchener, Ontario. Devoted husband to Susan (nee Brown, deceased 2014), beloved father to Toby MacPhee (James), and Timothy Black (Lisa). Loving Papa to Claire, Rowan, Ben and Will, brother to Sylvia Carscadden (Terence) and Catherine Black, and companion to Marilyn Truemner. He bravely fought cancer for two years and was positive, upbeat and appreciative of his life, family, and friends right until the end. Services will be held at First United Church (Waterloo, ON) on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Visitation at 10 a.m., funeral at 11 a.m., followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the www.cancer.ca or Innisfree House Hospice lisaardandinnisfree.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020