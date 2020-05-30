PETER RUSSELL HAMMOND
HAMMOND, PETER RUSSELL It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Russell Hammond announces his passing on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the age of 72 years. Peter will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 47 years, Mary, his mother Editha and his children, Patrick (Heather), John (Kathy) and Daniel (Lorelie). Peter will also be fondly remembered by his grandchildren, Elizabeth, William, Brent, Baron and Bryan and by his siblings, Jo Ann (Gary) Hammond-Meiers, Charlie (Audrey) and Rick (Sandy). Peter Hammond was a past District Governor for the Lion Club International District A-711 and an active member of 40 years. In his professional life, Peter worked for forty years as a patent and trademark lawyer inspiring two of his sons to become lawyers as well. There will be a celebration of life and Lion's service when the current situation makes such an event available to all those who loved him. Private family interment in St. Marys Cemetery, St. Marys, Ontario. Those who so desire may make donations to the Lions Club Foundation of Canada. Arrangements with the Andrew L. Hodges Funeral Home, St. Marys (519-284-2820), with online condolences at www.hodgesfuneralhome.ca

Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.
