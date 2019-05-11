SAVARYN, PETER 1921 - 2019 Peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Humber River Hospital, in his 98th year. Beloved husband of the late Zennia Savaryn. Dear father of Robert (Irene), John (Marika) and Christina (Kevin). Loving dido of Stephanie (Nick), Michael, Kylie, Ulyana, Natalya, Taras, David and pra-dido of Everly, Jude and Micah. Special thanks to the staff at the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre for their caring efforts over the last several years. Resting at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Panakhyda Sunday at 7 p.m. Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Monday, May 13, 2019 from the Ukrainian Canadian Care Centre, 60 Richview Road, Toronto, at 12:30 p.m. with visitation from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Interment St. Volodymyr's Cemetery, Oakville. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Vichnaya Pamyat Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on May 11, 2019