SCHMIDT, Peter January 12, 1934 - April 6, 2019 It is with sadness that Susan Pawlowsky and Christin Anderson announce the passing of our father, Peter Schmidt. Predeceased by his wife Josefin. Opa to Jo-anne and Laura Pawlowsky (Danny), Kelsey Schmidt, Lesley, Yvonne and Morgan Anderson (Dale). A Master Carpenter by trade, he retired from Mattamy Homes. A fighter by nature, he was a professional Boxer from 1956- 1966 and a three time Canadian Welterweight Champion. Our hope is that he is at the cottage, gardening and fishing. That he is eating Schinken, Rye Bread and sipping on Brandy. Service, interment and reception to be held April 16, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St George's Anglican Church, 77 Randall Drive, Ajax. Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name, you are mine. Isaiah 43:1

