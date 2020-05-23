Peter SEVCIK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEVCIK, Peter July 4, 1961 - May 17, 2020 We are heartbroken to announce the sudden death of Peter. He is survived by mother, Lucy; daughters Christina and Jacqueline; sister, Valerie, and former wife and friend, Rohenie. Peter will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by immediate and extended family, neighbours, friends, and members of the Antique Outboard Motor Club. Due to ongoing circumstances, a service for Peter will be postponed to a later date. 

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved