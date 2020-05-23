SEVCIK, Peter July 4, 1961 - May 17, 2020 We are heartbroken to announce the sudden death of Peter. He is survived by mother, Lucy; daughters Christina and Jacqueline; sister, Valerie, and former wife and friend, Rohenie. Peter will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by immediate and extended family, neighbours, friends, and members of the Antique Outboard Motor Club. Due to ongoing circumstances, a service for Peter will be postponed to a later date.



