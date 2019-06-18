SILVESTRO, PETER With heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Peter Silvestro on Friday, June 14, 2019, at the age of 60. Beloved husband to Betty for 30 years of marriage and cherished father of Mario and Alesandra. Loving son of Carmela and the late Mario Silvestro and dear brother to Tina (Gino). Son-in-law to Bruno and Maria Venturin and brother-in-law to Joe, Danny (Marianne) and Sabrina. Peter will be missed by his nieces, nephews, family and friends. For service information, please visit: www.wardfuneralhome.com "He truly was a gentleman."
Published in the Toronto Star on June 18, 2019