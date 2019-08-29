SKOK, Peter After a lengthy illness, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Trillium Health Partners, Mississauga Hospital in his 90th year. Loving father of Olga, Greg and Steve. Dear grandfather of Taidgh, Alek and Paige. Predeceased by his grandson Jaden. Sadly missed by Maggie. Also missed by his brother Anton (Vida) and his sister Paula Golob (Rajko). Peter is also survived by many nieces and nephews in Canada and Slovenija. Also predeceased by 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Friends will be received at the Ridley Funeral Home, 3080 Lake Shore Blvd. W. (at 14th St., between Islington and Kipling Aves., 416-259-3705) on Monday, September 2, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. A service in the chapel will commence on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 12 noon. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to Trillium Health Partners Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 29, 2019