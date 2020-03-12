Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for PETER WORGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PETER SLOANE WORGAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PETER SLOANE WORGAN Obituary
WORGAN, PETER SLOANE Peacefully, on March 3, 2020, at the Elizabeth Bruyere Hospice, at age 69. Peter was predeceased by his cherished father (Howard) and his mother (Eileen). Dear brother to Russell (Myrna), John (Trish), Kathleen (Peter) and Mary Ellen (Don; late Rene). Proud uncle to Todd, Dustin, Michelle, Kelly, Sheena, Rachel, Michael, Caroline and Tasha, and great-uncle to 8. Peter will be fondly remembered for his humour and kindness. He was a longtime dedicated employee of Canada Border Services Agency. A Celebration of Peter's life will be held on Monday, March 16th, at the Erin Mills United Church, 3010 The Collegeway, Mississauga, at 2 p.m. Private interment to follow. Donations may be made in his memory to the Elizabeth Bruyere Hospital or Recovery Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PETER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -