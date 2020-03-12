|
WORGAN, PETER SLOANE Peacefully, on March 3, 2020, at the Elizabeth Bruyere Hospice, at age 69. Peter was predeceased by his cherished father (Howard) and his mother (Eileen). Dear brother to Russell (Myrna), John (Trish), Kathleen (Peter) and Mary Ellen (Don; late Rene). Proud uncle to Todd, Dustin, Michelle, Kelly, Sheena, Rachel, Michael, Caroline and Tasha, and great-uncle to 8. Peter will be fondly remembered for his humour and kindness. He was a longtime dedicated employee of Canada Border Services Agency. A Celebration of Peter's life will be held on Monday, March 16th, at the Erin Mills United Church, 3010 The Collegeway, Mississauga, at 2 p.m. Private interment to follow. Donations may be made in his memory to the Elizabeth Bruyere Hospital or Recovery Canada.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 12, 2020