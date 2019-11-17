SMITH, PETER Suddenly on November 14, 2019, at the age of 57 years. Born in St. John, New Brunswick. Loving husband and best friend of Vicki (nee Langford). Cherished father of Darcy (Dan Duguay), Carly (Mathieu Belanger) and Matthew Smith. Dear son of Margaret and the late Edward Smith. Beloved son-in-law of Bob and Shirley Langford. Dear brother of Andrew (Sandra), Tim and Geoff (Angela). Dear brother-in-law of Rob and Sharron Langford. Fondly remembered by nieces and nephews. He will be sorely missed by his buddies in the "Dog Pound" and his many friends in the automotive industry. Peter began his career working at General Motors Corporation in Sales and Service in Oshawa. He then managed GM dealerships in the GTA before becoming a GM dealer Principal in Belleville, in 2004. He was involved in many organizations across the Quinte area. The latest being a board member at B.G.H. A Rotarian for the last 15 years. Peter enjoyed the fellowship of the local community members. His hobbies included playing golf, travel, boating, playing and watching hockey. Friends may call at the BURKE FUNERAL HOME (613-968-6968), 150 Church Street, Belleville, on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service to be held at Ramada Harbourview Conference Centre (11 Bay Bridge Road, Belleville), on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow service in the Ramada Conference Centre. In lieu of flowers, donations to Belleville General Hospital Foundation or the Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences welcomed at www.burkefuneral.ca "Go big or go home"
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 17, 2019