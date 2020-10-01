1/
PETER STAMATAKOS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PETER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STAMATAKOS, PETER December 15, 1937 - September 23, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family announce the passing of Peter Stamatakos on September 23, 2020 at Michael Garron Hospital at the age of 82. Husband of Mary (nee Koudounis) for 54 years. Father of George (Anastasia), John (Diane) and Anna (Sam). Grandfather of Kostas, John Jr., Peter and Thea. Brother of Gregory (Maria), Mike (Dina), Spiro, Mando (Dino), Angelique (Peter), Helen (Jim), Anastasia (George), Hrisafo (George), Paul (Soula). The family would like to thank all the staff at Fountain View Care Community for their loving support and care as Dad battled with Dementia and survived his fight with Cancer. Condolences can be left online at www.mountpleasantgroup.com. Funeral arrangements on October 8, 2020 and Service on October 9, 2020 at Pine Hills Funeral Centre - Taylor Massey, 625 Birchmount Road, Scarborough ON M1K 1R1.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1
(416) 267-8229
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved