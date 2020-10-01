STAMATAKOS, PETER December 15, 1937 - September 23, 2020 It is with great sadness that the family announce the passing of Peter Stamatakos on September 23, 2020 at Michael Garron Hospital at the age of 82. Husband of Mary (nee Koudounis) for 54 years. Father of George (Anastasia), John (Diane) and Anna (Sam). Grandfather of Kostas, John Jr., Peter and Thea. Brother of Gregory (Maria), Mike (Dina), Spiro, Mando (Dino), Angelique (Peter), Helen (Jim), Anastasia (George), Hrisafo (George), Paul (Soula). The family would like to thank all the staff at Fountain View Care Community for their loving support and care as Dad battled with Dementia and survived his fight with Cancer. Condolences can be left online at www.mountpleasantgroup.com
. Funeral arrangements on October 8, 2020 and Service on October 9, 2020 at Pine Hills Funeral Centre - Taylor Massey, 625 Birchmount Road, Scarborough ON M1K 1R1.