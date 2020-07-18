STRUMOS, PETER (PANDIL) July 8, 1931 - July 10, 2020 On Friday, July 10, 2020, at the age of 89, beloved husband, father and Dedo, Peter "Pandil" Strumos passed away peacefully. Loving husband of Soultana for 60 years, father of Sue (Dan Argiros), Bill (Ali) and George (Karen) and beloved Dedo to Melanie (Audun), Nicholas, Melissa, Lauren and Michael. Peter was predeceased by his parents Angelo and Lenka Strumos. Peter was born in 1931 in the village of Skopia (Nevoleny), Florina, in the Macedonian region of Greece. On December 8, 1950, on a cold winter day, Peter arrived at Pier 21 in Halifax and made his way to Toronto, determined to create a new life for himself. Working hard in a variety of jobs, he set his sights on the restaurant industry early in his career. He met the love of his life in 1959, the beautiful Soultana Grantis and they were married in July of 1960. His wife loved and pampered him every day and always stood by his side while they built a life together. He opened P&S Burger in North York in 1965 with his brother Steve. P&S quickly became an institution in the neighbourhood and had a very long and extremely successful history as one of the most popular burger places in North York. It was particularly known for its great food and fast and friendly service. With a simple menu of burgers, steak on a kaiser, homemade onion rings and french fries, it was lined up from open to close seven days a week. It had a constant stream of regular customers for 25 years. In 1990, Peter retired and P&S closed; but in all the time thereafter, Peter would be recognized everywhere: in malls, on airplanes and even on vacations as "Mr. P&S Burger." Although Peter worked hard, he always had time for his family. He built a family cottage on Balm Beach in Tiny Township close to many fellow Macedonians. He took pride in his cottage and spent many hours on special projects which included gardening, tree cutting and hauling boulders to build walkways. Peter's family spent their summers at the cottage while Peter commuted back and forth on the weekends. Peter was in his glory at the cottage and spent his summers after retirement enjoying his happy place. Peter loved taking his family on vacations. His highlights were annual road trips to Florida, as well as taking his family back home to see his roots in Greece. He loved attending his grandchildren's sporting events, family dances and barbecuing family feasts every chance he had. He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren and will forever be missed, loved and cherished. Peter will forever be remembered for his kindness, generosity, friendly smile and joyous laugh. A special thank you to his caregivers at Greenview Retirement home in North York. The care and compassion you provided to Peter is greatly appreciated by his family. Also, thank you to Rosie, his caregiver while at home who was always available and an invaluable help to Soultana. Peter was laid to rest in a private funeral service on Tuesday, July 14th at York Cemetery. Donations in Peter's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada or the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada.



