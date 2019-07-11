SULMAN, PETER It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Peter Sulman. Father and (father-in-law) to Paul (Ghislaine), Wayne (Lesley), Kathy (Mark), Kim (Mark) and grandfather to Ryan (Carrie), Neal (Stephanie), Lee, Dion, Carly, Riley, Brenna, Jade, Zoe and Talia. He was a world class sailor, hockey coach, author, Cub Leader, Professional Engineer, jack of all trades and master of all of them and a friend to many. It brings us some semblance of comfort to know that he is now back in the loving embrace of Mayrene. The family will celebrate Dad's remarkable life in a private ceremony. Donations in memoriam can be directed to support Sail Canada's Next Generation High Performance Athletes. Online donations can be made at the following link: https://www.netdirectories.com/~cya/olg1.cgi
Published in the Toronto Star on July 11, 2019