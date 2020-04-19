SULYMA, PETER Peacefully passed away at Cama Woodlands Nursing Home, on his 93rd birthday, April 16, 2020. Beloved husband and true life partner of Frances (nee Malko) for nearly 70 years. Loving father of Penny Saville (late Rick), the late Randy Sulyma, and Kathy De Jong (Neil). Cherished Gido of Brad (Kelly), Russ (Cat), Melody (Darren), Lance (Rachel), Kevin (Kim), Paul (Elizabeth), Phil and great-grandfather to 5. Dear brother of Anne Fedoruk, Kathleen Dendewich (Mike) and the late Bill Sulyma. Peter's life was an incredible story of hard work, determination and dedication to family. These values helped Peter and Fran to become pioneers in the Tool and Rental industry, operating ITE Rentals in Hamilton for over 50 years. Peter will be sadly missed by his family and friends. A private graveside service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Toronto. If desired, donations to the charity of your choice would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 19, 2020.