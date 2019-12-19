SZEGO, PETER In Toronto, December 10, 2019. Survived by Patricia (Ryan), his beloved wife of 53 years, children Andrea (Aldo), Christine, and Michael (Lianne), and grandchildren Graydon, Mitchell, Emmett, and Eve. Born in Hungary in 1936, Peter arrived in Canada in 1956. He enjoyed a long career with the Ontario government. Peter was a passionate sports fan and an excellent duplicate bridge player. The family thanks the staff at Harmony Hills for their care. The memorial service is Sunday, December 22nd, 1 p.m. at Giffen-Mack Funeral Home (2570 Danforth Ave.), reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Right To Play: https://www.righttoplay.ca/
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 19, 2019