VASARHELYI, PETER March 8, 1939 - November 6, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Princess Margaret Hospital with his family by his side. Peter was a shining example of integrity and kindness to all who knew him. Loving husband of Christine, supportive father of Andrea (Andrew) and Julia (Justin), and adoring grandfather of Steffi, Katie, Kyra, Cameron and Emily. He is being mourned by all, including his mother-in-law, Ivana Meray and his sister, Orshy Mulqueen-Brown. Peter will be remembered as someone of great faith who was dedicated to his family and cherished every moment he spent with them. Due to current COVID-19 concerns, the family will have a celebration of Peter's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Princess Margaret Hospital or St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church through St. Elizabeth of Hungary on the Archdiocese of Toronto website:(https://community.archtoronto.org/page.aspx?pid=415
) would be appreciated.