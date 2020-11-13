1/1
PETER VASARHELYI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PETER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VASARHELYI, PETER March 8, 1939 - November 6, 2020 Passed away peacefully at Princess Margaret Hospital with his family by his side. Peter was a shining example of integrity and kindness to all who knew him. Loving husband of Christine, supportive father of Andrea (Andrew) and Julia (Justin), and adoring grandfather of Steffi, Katie, Kyra, Cameron and Emily. He is being mourned by all, including his mother-in-law, Ivana Meray and his sister, Orshy Mulqueen-Brown. Peter will be remembered as someone of great faith who was dedicated to his family and cherished every moment he spent with them. Due to current COVID-19 concerns, the family will have a celebration of Peter's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Princess Margaret Hospital or St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church through St. Elizabeth of Hungary on the Archdiocese of Toronto website:(https://community.archtoronto.org/page.aspx?pid=415) would be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved