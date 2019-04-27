VERBEEK, Peter With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Peter Verbeek on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the age of 88. Predeceased by his beloved wife Winifred (Thomson) of 53 years, dear father of Sandra Lebrun (Yannick) and Lisa Caster (Murray) and proud grandfather of Alex, Chelsea (Jake), Kaeli (Jon) and Andrew (Kara). Peter was a proud 35-year employee/retiree of CIBC, previous member of the East York Outing Club, Ganaraska Trail Association, Ambassador of the Wilderness Trail, Wilderness Canoe Association, Bruce Trail Hiking Club and long-term volunteer at Scarborough Hospital. This is the pearl at the end of the string, enjoy! Celebration of life to follow; for details please email [email protected] gmail.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 27, 2019