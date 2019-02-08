PATZ, PETER W. of Sundridge Peacefully at his home in Sundridge on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the age of 76. Peter Patz, loving dad of the late Peter, Tamara (Chris), James (Sarah) and Kheim. Beloved grandpa of Elizabeth, Victoria, Alexander, Kendra, Kara, Paige, Gabriel and one on the way. Proud great-grandpa of Charlie, Oliver and Logan. Cherished brother of Mary-Anne (Ed). Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements for the late Peter Patz are being handled privately with the family and have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home, Moore Chapel, 9 Paget Street, in Sundridge. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a local conservation society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER W. PATZ.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2019