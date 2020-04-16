PETER WARD HORNING
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PETER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HORNING, PETER WARD Age 68, died peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Bough Beeches Place Retirement Residence, in Mississauga. He was a lifelong fan and devotee of 60s and 70s rock and roll music, especially his beloved Rolling Stones. Peter was also a dedicated fan of professional sports, closely following his favourite teams – New York Yankees, Edmonton Oilers, New England Patriots and Golden State Warriors. A longtime employee of Canada Post, he suffered a stroke shortly after retirement and found a loving and caring community at Bough Beeches to call home. He will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Donations in memory of Peter can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or to the Australian Shepherd Rescue of Ontario. At Peter's request, no formal funeral services will be held. Arrangements by Simple Alternative Mississauga.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre
1535 South Gateway Road
Mississauga, ON L4W 5J1
(905) 602-1580
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved