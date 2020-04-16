HORNING, PETER WARD Age 68, died peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Bough Beeches Place Retirement Residence, in Mississauga. He was a lifelong fan and devotee of 60s and 70s rock and roll music, especially his beloved Rolling Stones. Peter was also a dedicated fan of professional sports, closely following his favourite teams – New York Yankees, Edmonton Oilers, New England Patriots and Golden State Warriors. A longtime employee of Canada Post, he suffered a stroke shortly after retirement and found a loving and caring community at Bough Beeches to call home. He will be deeply missed by family, friends and all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Donations in memory of Peter can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or to the Australian Shepherd Rescue of Ontario. At Peter's request, no formal funeral services will be held. Arrangements by Simple Alternative Mississauga.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 16, 2020.