WHITAKER, Peter Peter Whitaker, 82, lost his battle to cancer and passed away peacefully, on August 11, 2020. He will be sadly missed by his family, Sandra Whitaker, Karen and Sean Murphy, his grandchildren Shane and Shannen Beckinsale (Corey) and great-grandson Thomas. Predeceased by his sister Rene Harrison and his brother Ken Whitaker. Thanks to the caring and compassionate Staff, Nurses and Doctors at Kensington Hospice. A memorial service was held. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peter may be made to Kensington Hospice, 38 Major Street, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2L1. May he Rest in Peace.