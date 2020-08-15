1/1
Peter WHITAKER
WHITAKER, Peter Peter Whitaker, 82, lost his battle to cancer and passed away peacefully, on August 11, 2020. He will be sadly missed by his family, Sandra Whitaker, Karen and Sean Murphy, his grandchildren Shane and Shannen Beckinsale (Corey) and great-grandson Thomas. Predeceased by his sister Rene Harrison and his brother Ken Whitaker. Thanks to the caring and compassionate Staff, Nurses and Doctors at Kensington Hospice. A memorial service was held. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Peter may be made to Kensington Hospice, 38 Major Street, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2L1. May he Rest in Peace.


Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
