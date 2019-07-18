Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER WILLIAM ILLIDGE. View Sign Service Information Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 (416)-489-8733 Obituary

ILLIDGE, PETER WILLIAM August 3, 1955 - July 7, 2019 Peter died at home, in his apartment, on Sunday, July 7th, aged 63, after a decade long struggle with pulmonary fibrosis. In 2013/14 he had become homeless for some months and at the time of his death, he was supported by the Ontario Disability Services Program. Son of the late John (Jack) Illidge and the late Beverly Shea, of Toronto and St. Catharines. Peter leaves his siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews. His fascination with how things work and his talent for photography led Peter to his career in the maintenance department at Black's Cameras during the 1980's and 1990's. As the camera world turned digital, Peter decided to use his trade skills and love of flora to become the go-to handyman and gardener for many families in the Avenue Road and Eglinton West area of North Toronto. Peter's indomitable spirit and positive outlook, against all odds, his work ethic and never-surrender attitude, touched many hearts along The Eglinton Way. He will be missed. Profound thanks to Dr. Stephen Cord, Dr. Harvey Wong at Sunnybrook Hospital and the Ann Johnston Health Station, for their care; to Ferraro Restaurant and Phipps Café and Bakery and other fine businesses on Eglinton West for their warmth and generosity; to the offices of the three political levels of government in Toronto - St. Paul's for their guidance; and to the many members of the "Peter Committee" on Eglinton Avenue West, for their friendship and support. Cremation has taken place. Family and friends will gather to remember Peter from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 20th, at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto.



