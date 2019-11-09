WINNETT, PETER It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Peter Edmund Winnett on November 4, 2019, peacefully at Cottage Hospital in Uxbridge, Ontario. Peter was born in Petrolia, Ontario, to Kenneth and Gladys Winnett (deceased) on October 10, 1940 and raised in Alvinston, Ontario, along with his sister Sallie (Ted). Peter studied at the University of Toronto where he received his degree in Pharmacy. Rather than following in his father's footsteps working in a store, Peter wanted to explore the manufacturing side of pharmacy. He spent most of his working career in Toronto at Eli Lilly in a variety of positions and retired in 1993 from the manufacturing division. Outside of work, Peter was a loving husband to Pat and father of Paul (Anna), Elaine, Brian (Monica) and Dianne (Tom). He will also be sadly missed by his nine grandchildren James, John, Chantal, Sydney, Nicole, Will, Emily, Austin and Drew. Peter will be remembered by all who knew him for his jokes and keen sense of humour, his love of good food and travel and his caring nature and dedication to his family. Visitation will be held at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main Street North, Markham, on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. A Memorial Service to honour Peter will be held in the Chapel on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11 a.m., followed by an interment at Grace Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation be made in Peter's name to the Myasthenia Gravis Society of Canada (www.MGCanada.org/donate) or Prostate Cancer Canada (www.prostatecancer.ca).
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019