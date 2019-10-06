Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER YAREMA. View Sign Obituary

YAREMA, PETER February 23, 1930 - October 2, 2019 It is with deep sadness, that the family of Peter Yarema, announce his passing on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Wesburn Manor, at the age of 89 years. Peter will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Sylvia, and his children, Debbie (Peter) and David. He will be forever remembered by his granddaughters, Sarah and Lauren. Peter leaves three sisters behind, Mary (Joe), Anne (Emil) and Rose (Peter), and was predeceased by brother Mike (Olga), sisters, Olga (Bill) and Elsie (Ted), and parents, William and Lena. He will also be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends and neighbours. Peter was employed by the Toronto Transit Commission for 32 years, both as a driver, and then as an Executive Board member for the Union Local 113. During his retirement years, he drove for Trentway-Wager Coach Lines and then was a real estate agent for Country Wide Real Estate. He enjoyed time at the cottage with family, gardening, and socializing with friends. Many thanks for the support and guidance to the Palliative Care team of the Mississauga Halton LHIN, and the staff at Wesburn Manor. Cremation has taken place as per Peter's wishes.

Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close