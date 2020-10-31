YLKOS, Peter April 8, 1929 - October 28, 2020 Passed away peacefully, on October 28, 2020, at Credit Valley Hospital, in his 91st year. Dear husband of the late Helen Ylkos. Peter will be missed by his loving wife Adi Neumann. Cherished father of Danny Ylkos (Shelley) and Milka Giamos (Andrew). Loving grandfather of Elena Sanderson (Jay), Krista Moons (Michael), Andrea Piscitelli (Anthony), Matthew Ylkos (Stephanie), Dana Giamos (Matthew Oliveira) and Nicholas Ylkos. Sadly missed by his great-grandchildren Grayson, Wyatt, Joseph and James. He will be greatly missed by all family and friends but never forgotten. A private graveside service will be held at Pine Hills Cemetery and Funeral Centre (625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough) on November 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Peter to the Alzheimer Society of Peel.