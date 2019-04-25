DUBAJIC, PETRONELLA (NELLIE) ELISABETH It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the death of Nellie Dubajic who passed away at Brampton Civic Hospital, at the age of 92 years, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, beloved wife of the late Steve Dubajic. Loving mother of Mickey and her husband Heinz Patzelt, John and his wife Lillian Dubajic. Proud grandmother of 2 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) on Sunday, April 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Monday, April 29 at 11 a.m. Interment Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bolton. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2019