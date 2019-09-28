BELEGRIS, Petros It is with heavy hearts that the family of Petros Belegris announce his passing at age 85 on Monday, September 23, 2019. Petros died peacefully with his family by his side. He was predeceased by his parents Elefteria and Constantine Belegris, his wife Argyroula Belegris, his sister Maria Anomerianakis, brothers Spiro and George Belegris and his niece Julie DaSilva. Petros is survived by his sister Stella Gasparis, daughter Elefteria Lea (Firdous), son Constantine (Vanessa), grandchildren Dimitri (Sarah), Nola and Gabriel, Joshua and Samuel, his brother-in-law Niko Anomerianakis, sister-in-law Maria Belegris, his nieces and nephews and his cherished friends. The family is immeasurably grateful to the doctors, nurses and personal support staff at the Scarborough Health Network for their compassion and exceptional care, including Dr. Marcus and the health care team on the 7th Floor of Scarborough General Hospital. A Memorial Reception will be held at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 2-6 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 28, 2019