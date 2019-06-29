Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phil BARRON. View Sign Obituary

BARRON, Phil How do you say goodbye to someone who chose you to be their daughter? He could have walked away when Mom told him I existed. But he didn't. He was the kind of man who would give you the shirt off his back, and would then go without himself. Phil Barron was born in Lindsay, the first and only son of Murray and Hazel Barron. He had 3 older sisters, Faye, Lois and Linda, and 1 younger sister, Helen. The family moved to Virginia, just outside of Sutton. He joined his dad to sell Rawleigh's for a time, but the lure of the big city beckoned and he moved to Toronto. He started driving Tractor Trailer and discovered the joy of the open road. He was incredibly proud of his 27 year Accident Free record. He bought himself his dream motorcycle and named her Tiger. She faithfully took him from Newfoundland to the Blue Ridge Parkway. When his employer restructured, he packed up and moved to Campbellford. He had incredible support from his wonderful friends, and was loved by all. The last 6 weeks of his life were spent at The Bridge Hospice, where he had incredible care, and had a chance to say proper goodbyes to as many friends as he could. He passed away on April 24, 2019. The world just doesn't have enough people like Phil, and there will never be another like him. Phil did not want a funeral, but did agree to our holding a Celebration of Life in honour of him. The Celebration will be held on Saturday, July 6th from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Campbellford Legion. Please come and raise a glass, share a story and say a final tootle-loo to Phil.

BARRON, Phil How do you say goodbye to someone who chose you to be their daughter? He could have walked away when Mom told him I existed. But he didn't. He was the kind of man who would give you the shirt off his back, and would then go without himself. Phil Barron was born in Lindsay, the first and only son of Murray and Hazel Barron. He had 3 older sisters, Faye, Lois and Linda, and 1 younger sister, Helen. The family moved to Virginia, just outside of Sutton. He joined his dad to sell Rawleigh's for a time, but the lure of the big city beckoned and he moved to Toronto. He started driving Tractor Trailer and discovered the joy of the open road. He was incredibly proud of his 27 year Accident Free record. He bought himself his dream motorcycle and named her Tiger. She faithfully took him from Newfoundland to the Blue Ridge Parkway. When his employer restructured, he packed up and moved to Campbellford. He had incredible support from his wonderful friends, and was loved by all. The last 6 weeks of his life were spent at The Bridge Hospice, where he had incredible care, and had a chance to say proper goodbyes to as many friends as he could. He passed away on April 24, 2019. The world just doesn't have enough people like Phil, and there will never be another like him. Phil did not want a funeral, but did agree to our holding a Celebration of Life in honour of him. The Celebration will be held on Saturday, July 6th from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Campbellford Legion. Please come and raise a glass, share a story and say a final tootle-loo to Phil. Published in the Toronto Star on June 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close