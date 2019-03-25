Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PHIL KAZEK. View Sign

KAZEK, PHIL In the presence of God and family, the Rev. Philip Michel Kazek, 58 years, of Petrolia, went to his eternal home in heaven, on Friday, March 22, 2019 at University Hospital in London. Phil was welcomed home by his parents, Tadeusz and Veronique Kazek. He will be lovingly missed by his wife of 25 years, Janice and their daughter Lauren. Phil will be missed by his siblings, John and his wife Stacy Kazek and Daniel and his wife Amee Kazek. Dearly remembered by in-laws Kathy, Steve, Brian and Rick and his wife Marni, his nephew David, his nieces Ruth, Mary and Emily, and his cousins Nadine, Michel, Mark and Sarah and other extended family members. Phil was a Baptist Pastor who served the communities of Goderich, Clinton, Dresden and Petrolia. He lived his faith passionately. Visitors will be received on Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the Needham-Jay Funeral Home, 4059 Petrolia Line, Petrolia and Wednesday from 9-11 a.m. at First Baptist Church. A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church, 418 Greenfield St., Petrolia on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 1 p.m.. Interment in Hillsdale Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church.

