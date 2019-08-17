TOWNSHEND-CARTER, REVEREND PHILIP A. G. March 1, 1924 - August 1, 2019 Peacefully passed away at home on August 1, 2019. Loving husband of Reverend Marguerite Rea Townshend-Carter. Devoted father to sons Neil (Theresa), Ian (Diana); step-children Richard (Corinne), Kate, Paul (Francesca); grandchildren Richard, Alan, Rosemarie; step-granchildren, Krysta, Megan, Oliver, Emily, Keeler, Aidan; and 5 great-grandchildren. Requiem Eucharist at St. Aidan's in the Beach, 70 Silverbirch Ave., on August 26th at 2:00 p.m. Memorial Eucharist, Church of the Ascension, 33 Overland Dr., North York, on September 12th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favourite charity.
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 17, 2019