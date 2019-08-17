Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for REVEREND PHILIP ALFRED GRENVILLE TOWNSHEND-CARTER. View Sign Obituary

TOWNSHEND-CARTER, REVEREND PHILIP ALFRED GRENVILLE Born March 1, 1924, Vancouver, BC. Died August 1, 2019, Toronto, ON, 95 years 5 months. Passed away peacefully Thursday morning, August 1, 2019 in his own home. He will be greatly missed. He introduced family and friends to music, arts, nature, history, science and so much more. Life with Philip Townshend-Carter was always interesting. Being a practical man, Philip would like you to contribute to the roof replacement fund for the Church of the Ascension in lieu of flowers. Funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Church of the Ascension, 33 Overland Dr., North York. Reception to follow in the church hall.

