BARNETT, PHILIP On Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his home. Beloved husband of Nikki. Loving father and father-in-law of Andrea and Jack, Illya and Greg, Simone and Gary, and Stephen. Devoted grandfather of Jesse, Jada, Zach, Jacob, Marlee, Emily, Mason, and Jessica, and great-grandfather of Colton, and Clayton. He will be fondly remembered by family and friends. At Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, 2401 Steeles Avenue West (3 lights west of Dufferin) for service on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. Shiva at 261 Old Forest Hill Road. Memorial donations may be made to the Humber River Regional Hospital Foundation, 416-747- 3859 or to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Ontario, 416- 489-7111.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019