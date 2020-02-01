|
HARRISON, PHILIP BARRETT (BARRY) April 21, 1936 – January 26, 2020 Peacefully, at Scarborough General Hospital. Son of Sydney Harrison and Pansy Marie Barrett. Barry leaves his wife of 54 years Ann Lightfoot and adored daughters, Lorie Ann and Linda. Predeceased by his sister Joan, he is mourned by his siblings, Trevor (partner Anne Wisenden), David (Margaret Lynn) and Jeff (Victoria Dickenson) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Born and raised in Toronto, Barry was first and foremost a devoted family man. From an early age, Barry also developed a lifelong passionate interest in birds, butterflies and gardening. In his teen years, Barry would lead birding trips with his younger brothers around the city and countryside to favourite haunts such as High Park, Pickering and Whitby. When he bought his house, Barry took up gardening in earnest, which lead him to planting for nature, in particular to attract butterflies. Barry published his first Checklist of the Butterflies of the Toronto Region with the support of the Toronto Entomological Society. In his later years, he passed on this duty to his friend Bob Yukich. His passion for nature extended to an artistic side through drawing watercolours of birds, and to a self-published book of his poetry. Cremation has taken place. A service of life will be held in the spring.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020