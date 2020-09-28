CONRON (IBM Retiree), PHILIP BRANDON Died peacefully at Toronto Grace Hospital on Thursday, September 24, 2020 in his 90th year. Loved partner of Harry McCarthy for over 50 years. Son of the late Beecher and Ruby Conron. Dear brother of Joy Shieman of California, the late Joan, the late Roy (sister-in-law Marion) and the late Fred. Uncle of Peter, Cheri, Suzanne, Sarita, Patricia, Bruce, Murray and the late Paul and their families. Due to the current restrictions, the attendees at a visitation and service are limited. Please contact Harry McCarthy for further information. If desired, donations to a charity of one's choice would be appreciated.