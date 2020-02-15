Home

More Obituaries for Philip STILES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip George STILES

Philip George STILES Obituary
STILES, Philip George Retired Mazda Canada With great sadness, the family of Philip George Stiles announces his passing on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the age of 67. Philip meant the world to his wife, kids, and grandchildren, and also to his siblings Jim (deceased), Janet and Ted, nieces, nephews, and many close friends. His courage and strength of spirit was an inspiration to all who knew him. Linde and Philip had retired to the family cottage where they enjoyed entertaining many friends and family while they spent their summers sunning on the deck and winters hibernating by the fire. Philip will be lovingly remembered by his wife Linde of 38 years and their children, Jordan (Carley), Corey (Sam) and Bethany (Mike). Grandad will also be cherished by his grandchildren Benjamin and Zoey. Interment of his urn will occur in the Spring at Lake Dalrymple. If desired, a donation to Spinal Cord Injury Ontario would mean a lot to the family.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 15, 2020
