Philip James GODDARD Ph.D.

GODDARD, PhD, Philip James 1958 - 2019 Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at his home in West Newton, Massachusetts. He was the loving son of Margaret and the late Jack Goddard, cherished brother of Linda Lenczner (Eric) and Nancy Bunyard (Paul), uncle of Sarah Caputo (Tom), Michael Lenczner, Christine Darling (Brad) and Laura Bunyard. He was the great-uncle of Jane, Allison, Amy, Jenna, Jack and Leah. Loving best friend of Nancy Kunkel. Philip lived his early days on the family farm in Mississauga. He was educated at Gordon Graydon High School, University of Western Ontario, University of Texas at Houston and Harvard University. He worked in medical research specializing in gastro intestinal physiology and pharmacology. Phil worked in Boston and remained dedicated and involved with his family and friends in Canada. He was a good son to his parents, a loving family member and a loyal friend. Philip dealt with medical issues for the last few years of his life and did so with a positive and resilient spirit before finally succumbing to cancer. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Peel Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga, (Hwy 10, N. of the QEW), Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. If desired, donations to Sleeping Children Around the World would be appreciated. Online condolences available through



