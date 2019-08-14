SHERIDAN, PHILIP JOSEPH August 13, 1930 – August 11, 2019 On a sunny summer Sunday morning, two days short of his 89th birthday, at St. Joseph's Health Centre, beloved husband and best friend to Anneli, loving and much-loved dad to Anneli (Ray), Caroline, Jim (Clemencia) and thrilled to be a grandpa to Anneli, Claire and Sarah. Born in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan, Ireland, Philip was very proud of his Irish heritage. An entrepreneur, Philip was also an avid golfer, a proud member of the Knights of Columbus and an active member of St. Leo's Church for 56 years. A well-earned retirement saw Philip and Anneli enjoying many trips across Canada and beyond. Philip's loyalty and generosity to his family and friends was boundless and unconditional. Visitation will be held on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the G.H. Hogle Funeral Home, 63 Mimico Ave., Etobicoke. Funeral mass on Saturday at 10 a.m. St. Leo's Catholic Church, 277 Royal York Rd., Etobicoke. Private interment Mt. Peace Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff at St. Joseph's for their care and compassion. Those who wish may send donations to St. Joseph's Health Centre, 30 The Queensway, Toronto, ON M6R 1B5. www.hogle.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 14, 2019